The holidays are just around the corner and North Port will soon be ablaze with holiday lights and decorations.
The North Port Chamber will award its Annual Frosty Awards to member businesses or organizations judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations. There will be two categories: Judge’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Award. Judging for the Judges Choice will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9. The public may vote for the People’s Choice Dec. 7-11 on our Facebook page, or pick up a paper ballot at our office. The Frosty Awards will be presented Dec. 17 at our annual Awards Luncheon.
Contestants competing for the People's Choice should e-mail pictures of your decorations with your entry form to info@northportareachamber.com by Dec. 3. Start decorating soon. You must be a member to qualify.
Leadership North Port
We are accepting applications for the 2021 Leadership North Port until Nov. 20. It’s a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
This program is open to the public, and we’ll enroll participants on a first-come, first-served basis. It's $575 for chamber members and $675 for non-members. Sessions will run from December 2020 through August 2021.
We’re looking for sponsors to help defray the cost of transportation required to transport the Leadership participants, as a group, to various locations.
Business After Hours
Join us from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today (Nov. 10) at SeePort Optometry, 4381 Aidan Lane, North Port. It's open to all at no cost. If you're not a member, come by to experience the power of chamber networking. Please register in advance. No walk-ups. Attendees will have their temperature checked, and we'll have hand sanitizer and masks if you need them. Food and beverages prizes will be provided.
Lunch & Learn Workshop
Join Palma Frable, with Palm Trends Marketing, to learn how to use customer service, employee training, loyalty programs and in-house promotions to grow our businesses at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. These are presented in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Christian Brothers Automotive. This is the last Lunch & Learn for 2020. Attendance is limited to 30 people. Please register early at www.northportareachamber.com.
Net @ Noon Luncheon
Join us for our Net @ Noon Luncheon, 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the new Twisted Fork Restaurant, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Seating is limited, so register by Nov. 16 at www.northportareachamber.com. No walk-up registration. We'll have hand sanitizer and masks if you need them. We'll introduce new members. Plan to come by if you're a chamber member or not.
CARES Act Grant
The chamber is partnering with Sarasota County government to help small business and nonprofit organizations — those with 100 full-time-equivalent employees or fewer — complete and submit applications for CARES Act funding. CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Businesses and nonprofit organizations that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and had a loss of income from March 1 to the date of their application submission can qualify for up to $49,999.99 from the CARES Act grant.
We will have business consultants operating out of our office from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 30. Call 941-564-3040 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email at info@northportareachamber.com to schedule for an appointment. There is no cost and you don’t need to be a chamber member.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
