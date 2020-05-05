In response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ phase 1 order to reopen Florida and the economy, we have reopened the North Port Chamber of Commerce office and lobby.
It is open to chamber members and visitors from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In accordance to the CDC guidelines, we can allow no more than 10 people at a time in the office and lobby. Chamber members and visitors are encouraged and requested to wear masks while visiting the chamber.
We welcome everyone to stop by our office to pick up a 2020 Community Guide, North Port map and a complimentary North Port Sun newspaper. Visitors can roam the office and research the various businesses and community organizations business cards and literature on display.
DAKIN DAIRY
Chamber member Lolablue has arranged for Dakin Dairy Milk Maid Truck to be at Lolablue, 2525 Bobcat Village Center Road, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.
As you may know, our local farmers are hurting and Lolablue is helping support them by this dairy truck to North Port. They will have their chocolate milk, whole milk, 1%, 2% and no-fat milk, butter cream, half-and-half and possibly more on their truck at a discounted price for our community. Bring cash.
Lolablue created an event on their Facebook page for more information. Look for the truck in Lolablue’s parking lot next to Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room off Toledo Blade Boulevard.
VIRTUAL LUNCH & LEARN
Our Lunch & Learn has gone virtual. The chamber is following the CDC restrictions on the size of gatherings and the recommendations of “social distance.” We also understand it is important that businesses in the area learn business techniques to help them through these challenging times.
To accomplish both of these we are taking our Lunch & Learn Workshops virtual.
For business owners, this can be a challenging time. In this one-hour webinar, learn what changes you must make to your Google Business Profile and general website in order to serve the needs of your customers, as well as your business, during uncertain times. Pamela Starr from Google will be our presenter.
The workshop will be held online from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Access the webinar from your PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone or Android device. The workshop is available at no cost thanks to our sponsor, Port Charlotte SCORE. Registration is available at NorthPortAreaChamber.com or at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9148821156604610574.
NEW CHAMBER MEMBER
We would like to welcome The UPS Store 7130 as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
