ISLANDWALK — Many IslandWalk residents took part in a bazaar/yard sale for fellow residents and their guests, at the west section of the community.
The east section yard sale was held Saturday, rounding out the bazaar with any unsold items to be donated to the community’s Love in a Backpack auction held Feb. 2, with proceeds benefiting All Faiths Food Bank.
