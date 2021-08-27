NORTH PORT — The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Special Surtax Community Forum, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
The Sarasota County Surtax is a voter-approved 1% sales tax that is subject to renewal every 15 years. It’s a source of funding for Sarasota County, as well as the cities of North Port, Venice and others. It funds public improvements such police, fire and emergency equipment, roads, sidewalks, parks, libraries and schools.
In November 2022, Sarasota County voters will have the opportunity to vote to extend the surtax for another 15 years. This is not a new tax and is currently in effect.
North Port city officials will begin discussing and approving capital projects for the next 15 years if the surtax funding is approved. The city will seek input from those in attendance at the community forum and the public to determine what projects will be submitted to Sarasota County for inclusion.
Speakers include Sharon Matthews, member of the Sarasota County Surtax Task Force. Matthews and representatives from the city of North Port will provide a presentation on the surtax and how it impacts our community.
This event is open to all. Light appetizers and beverages will be provided. To register, please visit the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
