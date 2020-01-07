If the new year is for streamlining our affairs, that thinking fits what North Port is trying to accomplish with a big update to its rules manual.
The city’s Unified Land Development Code — its bible of zoning, exemptions, restrictions, land development, conservation and growth priorities — is undergoing a facelift. Its dated or cross-referenced regulations are being removed or combined with others, and the rules for living or running a business in North Port that work left as is, said Nicole Galehouse, North Port’s Planning Division manager.
The last ULDC overhaul was more than a decade ago.
The city is working with a private consultant to complete a review and final text of the Unified Land Development Code. The nearly two-year process should be finished by June or July, Galehouse said. The completed ULDC manual should run 500-600 pages. A first draft of the reworked codebook was given to city commissioners in November.
A review of the work and questions were planned for Monday, but the commission failed to form a quorum, or a majority of the five commissioners. Vice Mayor Jill Luke and Pete Emrich showed for the morning workshop, but Vanessa Carusone, Mayor Debbie McDowell and Christopher Hanks were absent.
“A lot of tweaking, cleaning up of language and being more flexible,” Galehouse said of the codebook makeover process in the last 18 months.
Luke said the city charter, its comprehensive plan and the ULDC comprise the rules for how cities operate, and each needs to be clear to anyone seeking to build or live in North Port.
Because codes change with public demands or new ones are added as North Port matures and grows to nearly 70,000 residents, a builder could get lost in more than 1,000 pages of cross-referenced, dated or confusing regulations from the last 10 years, for instance, she said.
But “out-of-date and redundant terms” have been eliminated in the refreshed ULDC, Luke said. “Love the way it looks,” though she did ask that a history of North Port’s ordinance changes in the last decade be added to the book’s preface, the things you couldn’t do and now can, or vice versa, she said.
Aside from streamlining hundreds of pages of regulations, the city looks to become more business-friendly, to make the process less difficult to navigate, Galehouse added, “while maintaining protections for citizens.”
With commissioners absent from Monday’s workshop, another ULDC first-draft hearing should be scheduled for this month. Public input is welcomed.
