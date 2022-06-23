Neal Communities is following up the success of its Avelina community in Wellen Park with Wysteria, a new neighborhood of 153 single-family and paired villa homes with a private amenity center in the Playmore District.
NORTH PORT — Neal Communities announced the grand opening of Wysteria, a new neighborhood of 153 single-family and paired villa homes with a private amenity center in the Playmore District of Wellen Park, the community's developers announced this week.
“Neal Communities has been a valuable, long-time homebuilding partner in Wellen Park, and we are pleased they continue introducing new neighborhoods and home products to our residential mix,” stated Rick Severance, president of the Wellen Park, in an emailed release. “Wysteria meets the pent-up demand from homebuyers looking for smaller homes and the low-maintenance lifestyle of attached villas.”
The neighborhood offers 64 paired villas and 89 single-family homes featuring British West Indies and coastal architecture with views of lakes and preserve areas.
Four single-family floor plans feature three bedrooms, three baths, 1,531 square feet to 1,859 square feet of living space, lanais and per-plan options for extended outdoor areas.
The paired two-bedroom, two-bath villas have 1,434 square feet and 1,524 square feet under air, covered lanais and an optional den per plan.
The neighborhood will also have a pool and spa with three shade structures and a garden trellis, an open-air cabana with a gathering room and screened sitting area, and two pickleball courts.
“We are thrilled to open another beautiful neighborhood inside Wellen Park,” said Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal Communities, in a statement. “Wysteria is a perfect place to call home inside an exciting and growing area of Sarasota County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.