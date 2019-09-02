NORTH PORT - 

The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club to show appreciation to the members who participated in the 2018-2019 Chamber Champions event.

The event also welcomed the ones that already signed up for the 2019-2020. The reception took place Aug. 21.

Being a Chamber Champion provides the business with more exposure and additional benefits, accordingly to the level: Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze.

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments