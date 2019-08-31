By Erin Carter
For The Sun
Monday, Sept. 2
Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
• Lego Club, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
• Teen Book Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. A monthly book club for teens and tweens! Our theme is international travel. Explore the world with us and learn about other cultures. This program is recommended for ages 11 – 18.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
• Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
• Adult Coloring Lounge 10:30 a.m.-noon. Get into the adult coloring craze! Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
• Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Thursday, Sept. 5
• Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
• Baby Time: Colors, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
• Toddler Time: Colors, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-4.
• Story Time: Colors, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 4-6.
• Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3-D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Recommended ages 5 and up.
• Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Erin Carter is the reference librarian for Shannon Staub Public Library
