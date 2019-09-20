SARASOTA — It’s report card time for Sarasota County.
Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners will receive the results of the latest citizens opinion survey, which offfers an indication of how well they’re performing in the eyes of county residents.
The survey, which won’t be available until after commissioners' discussion, measures residents' opinions on the quality of life, the economy, jobs and services provided by the county.
Last year, 97% of the residents surveyed, perceived the quality of life in Sarasota County as either excellent or good, the same result in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, in the 2018 survey, population growth and new development topped the list of most important issues facing the county, followed by crime and transportation/traffic, the same ranking as in the preceding three years.
The county has contracted with the University of South Florida Institute of Government annually since 1992 to provide the citizens survey.
As he has in two previous commission meetings, Commissioner Mike Moran will bring up the idea of creating a voter-approved mental health care special district for the county.
Moran first broached the idea last spring, but the idea gained traction with him over commissioners’ annual break this summer. He raised the idea again during the board’s Aug. 27 meeting, saying, “I think this just might be a very unique opportunity for our community.”
While such districts are permitted by Florida statutes, county voters must approve the creation through a referendum along with the property tax millage to fund the district.
Commissioner Charles Hines noted that the funding for such a district could also be used to support the 40-bed community treatment program the commissioners approved on Aug. 21 for a three-year trial period as part of their jail diversion efforts.
Unless it’s delayed, a staff report about a mental health care district is due to commissioners on Tuesday as well.
Commissioners will conclude their week of meetings with their second and final budget hearing Thursday evening in Venice to consider approval of County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ proposed $1.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2020.
The new budget year begins Oct. 1.
Lewis and commissioners are not proposing any tax increase to fund county operations, choosing to remain at the base millage of 3.3912 mills, the rate that has been in existence since the Great Recession. Overall property taxes in the county will rise however to 3.4331 mills due to the voter approval in 2018 of additional millage to purchase the Legacy Trail extension into downtown Sarasota and into North Port.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday and Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
The budget public hearing at 5:30 p.m.Thursday will take place in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
E-mail: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.