NOTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Library will present Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay, his mixed-voice choral group, for an eclectic afternoon of music.
This fundraiser will feature Cahal's take on Rod Stewart and Everly Brothers medleys, and songs by Leonard Cohen, Lee Ann Womack, Guns ‘n Roses, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more.
It's set for March 28 in the Suncoast Technical College Conference Center which adjoins the Shannon Staub Library at 4445 Career Lane, North Port. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for audience members to participate in a gift basket raffle, tour the library, discover bargains in the Friends Used Bookstore, and purchase refreshments before the show. The performance will be from 1-3:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and are available in the Friends Used Bookstore, from any Friends board member, and at the FOSSPL website www.friendsofsspl.org. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door. For more information, call 231-912-7540 or email ajsavela@aol.com.
This program is funded in part by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
