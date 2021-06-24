NORTH PORT - A sting by local law enforcement caught a California man who was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication, according to authorities.
Jonathan Bolanos, 27, of Los Angeles, was arrested and charged with obscene communication — use computer to seduce, solicit or lure child; cruelty toward child — out of state transmit info harmful to minors; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony.
In September 2019, North Port Police Department assisted Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in an online predator sting, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A NPPD detective used an undercover persona on dating application Hily. The persona was a 14 year-old named Sophia living in Sarasota but moving to live with her grandparents in North Port, according to an affidavit.
Bolanos was 25 at the time and messaged Sophia in which she stated she was 14.
"... and no ur age doesn't bother me," Bolanos said according to an affidavit.
The report stated the conversations became sexual.
Bolanos said he wanted Sophia to live with him in California and pretend to be his sister until she turned 18, which he would then marry her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
In later conversations, Bolanos started to worry about Sophia getting him "locked up," but continued to say "I feel like u r the one," according to an affidavit.
According to the report, Bolanos had no sexual related arrests but had prior theft and miscellaneous charges.
Bolanos is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment date is Aug. 6.
