NORTH PORT - The city of North Port and its Parks and Recreation Department hosted Binglo Family Game Night at the Morgan Family Community Center recently.
Attendees enjoyed playing different games, along with music and prizes.
Registration was required and a fee of $10 for a 10 card pack, $3 for each additional card.
More photos are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
