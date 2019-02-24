NORTH PORT — Summer isn’t really that far off.
Because of that, the city of North Port has opened up registration for its summer camps.
“With a wide variety of safe, fun, and engaging activities — the annual Parks & Recreation Summer Camp provides positive and life-changing experiences for children and teens entering first through eighth grade,” the city said in a news release. “Depending on the camper’s upcoming grade school level, they will join either the Xtreme Teen Camp program or the GMAC Summer Camp program.”
Teen Extreme is for middle school students going into sixth through eighth grades and takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 — Aug. 9 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., the city stated.
“This teen camp will combine the fun of day camp with more challenging programs and activities for older kids. Campers will enjoy two field trips per week,” it said.
Cost is $85 per week, the city said. There is also weekly extended care for an additional cost.
GMAC Summer Camp is for elementary school students in first through fifth grades and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 3- Aug. 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
It “offers an exciting full day of programs that are designed to build character and self-esteem in both small and large group settings,” the city’s news release stated.
Cost is $70 per week. There is also weekly extended care for an additional cost..
Those interested can registration online at www.CityofNorthPort.com/camp. They can also register in person at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 West Price Blvd., or the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. For more information, call 941-429-7275.
