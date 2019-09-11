The Education Foundation of Sarasota County Inc. is looking for volunteers to help students fill out their financial aid applications.
The Free Application For Student Aid will be completed online at select area high schools or libraries.
Volunteers must have basic computer skills in order to assist students complete the online forms. Volunteers must also commit to working for two-hour blocks.
Orientation training will be required, and onsite training may be provided, as needed. A two-hour training will be provided by United Way Suncoast.
To register for a training, visit launchyourplan.com/fafsa-volunteers/.
Session dates
South Sarasota County students are invited to attend the application sessions listed below.
• Students will complete financial aid forms from 2-8 p.m. Oct. 2 at North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
• Volunteers will assist students from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
• Students will fill out applications from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Pine View School, 1 Python Path, Osprey.
• Students and volunteers will meet from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26 at North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
