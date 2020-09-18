NORTH PORT — The North Port Chamber will host a series of virtual candidate forums for local races.
The North Port Commission candidate forum will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. North Port City Commission candidates include David Iannotti and Richard Suggs for District 1; Barbara Langdon and Jacqueline Moore for District 2; and Debbie McDowell and Jerry Nicastro for District 3.
The Sarasota County Commission Candidate Forum will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Candidates for those races are: Nancy Detert and Cory Hutchinson for District 3; and Ron Cutsinger and Alice White for District 5.
Candidates will participate through Zoom, and the public will be able to watch live on the North Port Chamber’s Facebook page. Candidates will provide opening and closing statements and will answer questions compiled by members of the Government Relations Committee.
