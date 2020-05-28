North Port High School administration and staff had everything ready for the Class of 2020 seniors. Students “drove through” the school’s parking lots and stopped at different stations where they were handed cap and gown, different cords, stoles, tassels, and project graduation prizes. NPHS’s graduation ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. July 16 at CoolToday Park.

