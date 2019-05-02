Car crash causes gas leak, clogs Tamiami

NORTH PORT - A man was injured and gas line ruptured Thursday afternoon on U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail and Pan American Boulevard after a car wreck.
Authorities are investigating the crash, which happened after another wreck involving the same vehicle at U.S. 41 and River Road minutes earlier.
North Port Police said it initially appears the driver had a "medical condition" that caused the wrecks.
The second crash was against a concrete power utility poll and "severed TECO's underground 1-inch natural gas line," the department said in a social media post.
That wreck caused the driver to be entrapped in the vehicle, a white minivan.
Emergency responders "rapidly extricated" the victim and he was transported to a hospital with what was deemed "non-life threatening injuries."
The road was closed for about one hour while the gas leak was repaired. Nobody else suffered any injuries.
