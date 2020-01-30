NShouse013120A

North Port Fire Rescue responded to a wreck Wednesday where a vehicle smashed through the outside wall of a home. No one was injured, but the home was severely damaged. It occurred on the 3500 block of Lavilla Avenue. Representatives from the city's Building Department and FPL arrived on the scene as well. 

 PHOTO BY NORTH PORT FIRE RESCUE
