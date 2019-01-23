NORTH PORT - The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library and the Florida West Coast Car Club hosted a Charity Car Show on Sunday at the Suncoast Technical College.
Profits from the car show will be used as supplemental funds for different programs, activities and equipment at the library.
The day included activities for all ages with games, raffles, prizes, face paint and food.
More photos from the event are online at www.northportsun.com
