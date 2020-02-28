NORTH PORT - North Port police are seeking witnesses after a vehicle struck and seriously injured a bicyclist early Friday.
Police reported the driver of black Pontiac four-door was westbound on West Price Boulevard from Cranberry toward Salford Boulevard and apparently lost control in the 3600 block of West Price.
The driver struck a bicyclist riding westbound on the sidewalk.
The time was about 6:45 a.m.
The bicyclist was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
North Port police are asking witnesses or homeowners with video of the crash or vehicles to contact police, "if we have not spoken to you already," said Josh Taylor, the city's communications manager.
At this time, the investigations continue, authorities said. Police said another white car may have contributed to the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to call 941-429-7300, Ext. 1 or email gpierce@northportpd.com, reference case number 2020-02-1644.
