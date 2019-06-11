NORTH PORT — E-commerce now includes purchasing high-end products, including cars.
Carvana announced Wednesday its expanding its delivery service to Lakeland and North Port.
“Florida is home to some of our earliest markets and earliest adopters of The New Way to Buy a Car,” Ernie Garcia, founder of Carvana, stated in a news release. “We are confident that Lakeland and North Port area residents will join them and welcome the transparency and ease of buying their next car online.”
The company boasts that its website, www.carvana.com, offers more than 15,000 vehicles for purchasing along with financing, as well as selling or trading their current car. In many instances, the new car can be delivered the next day, the website states.
All the cars are “photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident,” the news release states.
