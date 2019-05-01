NORTH PORT — Less than 24 hours after the Florida Legislature removed the need for communities to obtain a certificate of need before building a hospital, the bill was reported headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.
At the same time, two caution flags were waved before city residents eager to have North Port’s own full health care facility.
Regardless of what happens in Tallahassee this week, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, widely anticipated as the entity that likely will build a facility in South Sarasota County, says not so fast.
“We are currently building a hospital on Laurel Road,” hospital spokesperson Kim Savage said. “We are focusing on that facility at present.”
Savage said the hospital still has long-term plans to build a facility in North Port, but events in Tallahassee will not speed anything up.
“Our current emergency room facility in North Port (near Bobcat Village) is now much more than that. We have medical offices there and are recruiting to move physicians there.”
She said Sarasota Memorial has land on Sumter Boulevard, where it plans to build a hospital at some point.
“We remain focused on investing in medical services and infrastructure and recruiting physicians to the (North Port) community so we can establish a viable, high-quality hospital that provides North Port residents with excellent care to come,” she said.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital currently has the only trauma center in Sarasota County.
Another caution comes from North Port Mayor Chris Hanks.
“While I am very happy about the lawmakers tossing out the CON requirement, I think our phone will now start to ring from hospitals wanting to come here,” he said. “I believe we should seek out the best hospital out there.
“This community deserves it.”
