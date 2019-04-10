North Port High School students showcased their art at the North Port Art Center during the first week of April, and were recognized during a reception on the evening of April 4.
Senior Alexandra Gutierrez was the recipient of the $500 scholarship.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
