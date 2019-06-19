By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The city opened the gates to Warm Mineral Springs on Tuesday, and the curious turned out in force.
Admission was free to all residents of Sarasota County on Tuesday as part of North Port’s 60th birthday this week. By noon Tuesday, more than 200 automobiles filled the attraction’s parking lots.
“We have been curious,” said John Garretson, of North Port. “It is very pleasant and nice.”
Garretson and his wife, Loretto, moved to North Port from near Mount Dora, Florida, in the central part of the state, last month.
Sandy and Mike Ricciuto were snowbirds to North Port for five years before deciding to move to the city full time.
“We have never been to the Springs before and didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “It is a very nice facility and I believe it will be better when the current remodeling is finished.”
One visitor not so happy was Dan Carter, of Bradenton, who said he’s heard it was free admission to everyone.
“But they checked my driver’s license at the gate and said, ‘no, you’re not from Sarasota County,’” he said. “I can see Sarasota County from my house, but they still charged me $75 for my family to get it.”
Lisa VonMarschall and her sister-in-law, Kristy VonMarschall, brought their four children, ages 8, 7, 4 and 3, to show them the Springs.
“In our whole lives, we have never been here,” she said. “We live just over in Venice, but had never been here.
So what was her goal on Tuesday?
“Just wear the kids out,” she said with a sigh while pulling a chair into the shade. “Just wear them out.”
The city, which was officially incorporated June 20, 1959, has spent much of the year with small celebrations of its 60 years. Until 1974, it was known as North Port Charlotte.
While events will continue to take place on smaller scales, there are no plans to have a big bash, officials said. A decade ago, it was a much bigger deal.
“You know, we had such a party at 50, we are letting this one slide by,” Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said. “I am going to Warm Mineral Springs for a day of celebration on Tuesday.”
But after that, not much was planned, she said.
Commissioner Jill Luke said she was heading to Warm Mineral Springs as well.
“No plans for cake, this year ... We’ve been doing small things all year and we will continue them the remainder of the year,” she said. “But don’t look for anything else.”
McDowell said for cake, well, wait for 15 more years.
“We’ll likely just blow it out at 75,” she said.
