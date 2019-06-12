First, I am pleased to be able to wish “Happy Father’s Day” to all fathers, stepfathers, foster fathers, fathers-to-be, spiritual and religious fathers, and all who are acting or are functioning like fathers.
I know that many grandchildren, including my own, will greet also their grandfathers this Sunday, but I would like to remind them that there is also a day set aside to honor grandparents. It is the second Sunday of the month of September.
I am very pleased to be able to inform all that Father’s Day will be observed for the first time this year in my native Ukraine. Former President Petro Poroshenko made the “Father’s Day” — not recognized in Ukraine heretofore — a legal holiday for the first time this year.
It will be interesting to learn how the population of Ukraine, now involved in a bloody war against separatist terrorists actively supported by Putin’s Russian military units and military hardware, will celebrate this new holiday.
On a personal note, I am sad that my loving wife Katrusia, who left this world for a better life without pain last February, will not be with me to wish me “Happy Father’s Day” for the first time in 67 years. My children, especially my loving daughter Maria Luba, will do their best to help me to cope with my sadness, and I appreciate very much their efforts.
The Ukrainian Christians in Ukraine and in many communities in the United States, Canada, and other countries will celebrate this Sunday the Pentecost Holiday, also known as “Descent of the Holy Spirit,” and as “Zeleni Svyata” (Green Holidays) because the priest wears green vestments while celebrating the Divine Liturgy. Both the churches and private homes are traditionally decorated with greenery.
During the holiday or, in some instances, on Saturday preceding it, faithful visit cemeteries and pray for the repose of souls of their departed. After World War I there was a new tradition of organized massive visits of the graves of fallen soldiers of the Ukrainian Armies who fought for Ukraine’s independence. These processions often included, in addition to religious hymns and prayers, also patriotic songs and speeches, which resulted in reaction, often violent, of the police of the occupying authorities.
These processions took places in the Ukrainian lands occupied by Czechoslovakia, Poland, and Romania, and not in the main part of Ukraine occupied by the Communist Russia, masquerading under the name Union of Soviet Socialist Republic, where both religion and expression of Ukrainian patriotism were forbidden and very severely persecuted.
The two active local organization, Branch 56 of Ukrainian National Women’s League of America (UKWLA) known as “Soyuz Ukrayinok” (Union of Ukrainian Ladies) headed by Alexandra Popel of Englewood, and Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans (UAV) headed by Post Commander Ihor W. Hron of Osprey, held their pre-vacation meetings last week, ending with social hours. There will be no meetings in July and August.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
