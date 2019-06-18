The western Ukrainian city of L’viv, often called the “most European city of Ukraine,” will become the European Jazz Capitol next week.
The traditional Leopolis Jazz Fest will take place in L’viv June 26 – 30 with some 300 musicians from 15 countries participating.
Among the many famous musicians and ensembles there will be Andrew Brandeis, Snarky Puppy, Etienne Mbappe & Prophets and many others.
Organizers of the fest were able to recruit world famous Bobby McFerrin and his famous choir of 80 singers, with many singers of world reputation included.
There will be also a British singer, winner of many prestigious awards, Lisa Stansfield.
The organizers, supported by the L’viv city administration, arranged the three arenas where the concerts will be held to be as comfortable as possible, including the large screens for overflow visitors to be able to follow the concerts.
And the city of L’viv will be able once more to demonstrate its well-known hospitality and friendliness toward out of town and out of the country visitors and tourists.
The June 28 in Ukraine is a national holiday, Constitution Day, in recognition of the adaptation of the first constitution of independent Ukraine on June 28, 1996.
After the restoration of Ukraine’s independence Aug. 24, 1991, Ukraine had the constitution of the so-called Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, which did not serve the needs the newly independent nation. It had to be replaced as soon as possible. It was replaced on June 28, 1996.
The constitution had undergone several amendments, and the Ukraine’s parliament “Verkhovna Tada” is now working hard to present yet another amendment, which should include, among several other changes, the process of president’s impeachment.
Ukrainians are very proud of their tradition and respect of constitution.
The very first constitution in the world was the historic “Orlyk Constitution” written and published in 1710 by the head of Ukrainian Government and the Commander in Chief of the Zaporizhians Kozaks Hetman Pylyp Orlyk.
Unfortunately, that constitution was not put to use in Ukraine because Ukraine was conquered by Russia following a Battle of Poltava where Ukrainian and Swedish armies led by King Karl XII were defeated by Russian forces led by Tsar Peter I.
The Orlyk Constitution was known throughout Europe and some of its provision are found in the United States Declaration of Independence and in the United States Constitution.
The Ukrainian male U-20 soccer team became the world champion after defeating South Korea, 3-1, at the U-20 world cup hosted by Poland.
In defeating Korea Ukraine achieved one off the greatest feats in the nation’s footballing history a “team without stars, but full of talent” (a quote from FIFA publication).
While the Ukrainians were unwilling to accept individual acclaim, several of their players were noticed as contributing to the club’s victory: Andiy Lunin, Serhii Buletsa, Yukhym Konoplia, Danylo Sikan, and Vladyslav Supriana. Email: atanask@aol.com
