By Jose Cruz
For The Sun
Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of America’s historic moon landing, and to commemorate the occasion North Port Public Library will be hosting a celebration called “One Small Step, One Giant Leap.”
Open to all ages, the event will have as its highlight an astronaut training camp that will allow participants to gain simulated experiences of outer space life, such as making repairs in spacesuits and walking in zero gravity.
There will also be activities like tie-dying eclipse T-shirts, a moon landing photo wall, and space-themed refreshments.
“One Small Step” will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
Fans of space exploration should also look out for other upcoming unique opportunities at the library. NASA ambassador Linda McKenna will lead a hands-on STEM experiment for children and tweens ages 5 and up that will have them exploring the size and scale of the solar system using manipulatives.
The program, called “Our Universe: How Big? How Far?” will be held from 10:30 - noon Thursday, July 18. A small snack will be served.
McKenna will be returning to the library for a “Back to the Moon” program geared for adults ages 18 and up. The ambassador’s discussion of NASA’s future plans for moon travel will lead a craft where participants will construct a lunar habitat from newspaper and other art materials. “Back to the Moon” will be on Monday, Aug. 12 from 2 - 3:30 p.m.
Families wanting a more immediate galactic experience will want to partake in the library’s first-ever indoor planetarium from Saturday, July 27, through Thursday, Aug. 1.
The planetarium will broadcast space programs ranging from specials on dark matter to documentaries on the Sun, among others. Interested patrons should refer to the library’s online calendar (www.scgov.net/library) and call the main line (941-861-1307) as the event draws closer for specific showtimes.
North Port Library is at 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Jose Cruz is North Port Library youth services librarian.
