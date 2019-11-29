NORTH PORT — Ruth Arnold was invited to check out North Port by General Development in 1974.
She was promised a home in a small town for a very low price. She was hooked.
Today, the 94-year-old lives on her own. She still drives, but it’s not a small town anymore.
“I saw a lot of changes since the General Development days,” said Arnold at a recent HEARTS luncheon at North Port VFW Post 8203.
Arnold told Todd Garrison, North Port police chief, about her life in North Port. She was one of a handful of residents in the Hearts program eating a turkey dinner at the table on the day before Thanksgiving.
“I just love North Port,” she said as she listened to music by performers Lee Johnson and John Ceib.
One of the reasons she loves North Port so much is because of the HEARTS Program.
The North Port Police Department initiated the program. It’s for people 60 or older who live alone, are disabled or have a medical condition that makes them vulnerable, or who have limited social contact with others. HEARTS stands for Helping Ensure Active Response by Telephoning Seniors.
If you sign up for the program and qualify, a dispatcher or a volunteer will call you every morning to make sure you are all right. If you don’t answer, someone — often a friendly patrol officer — will come by and check on you.
Sitting across across from Arnold was Charles Rohne. The 77-year-old lived in North Port for 25 years.
“I came down to be with my parents who lived in Holiday Park,” he said. “When they passed away, I inherited the house. I live alone. I don’t mind getting a call once a day from the police department.”
Telecommunications Manager Misty Elmore, she has been part of the HEARTS program for the nearly 20 years she’s been with the department.
“I remember it was started by Fred Fish. He wanted to make sure people who lived alone were safe,” she said. “Back than we called 30 or 40 people a day. We wouldn’t mind calling more people today. It’s for people who live alone. It doesn’t matter if they have family that lives out of town, we can still call the person and check on their well being. Many of them are homebound.”
Garrison honored Bill Natale and Ruby Duclet, of New Hope Church, for their dedication in calling residents.
“I love doing it every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said. “If there were more people in the program, I wouldn’t mind calling them either.”
Calls are made Monday through Sunday between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Volunteers are always welcome. For more information or to sign up for the HEARTS program, call Mandy Lorenz at 941-429-7341.
