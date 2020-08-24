NORTH PORT — Several Ukrainian groups gathered Monday around flagpoles at North Port City Hall for their annual celebration of  Ukrainian Independence Day, Aug. 24.

The ceremony included representatives from the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, Ukrainian American Veterans Post 40, Ukrainian Woman’s League of America Branch 56, Ukrainian Language Society, St. Andrew’s Religious and Cultural Center, St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ukrainian Village Condominium, St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church and Ukrainian Men’s Club of Southwest Florida.

North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell read a proclamation to the group. The proclamation explained the Ukrainian American community remembers the people of Ukraine who are fighting against Russian aggression today to maintain their national borders and who work toward creating a true democracy in Ukraine.

While the groups was small this year, Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, President Daria Tomashosky said they are gearing up for the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian Independence Day next year. She said hopefully they will be able to have a big in-person remembrance.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments