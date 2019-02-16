The residents at North Port Pines, an assisted living facility off Pocatella Avenue, received a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an special dinner, entertainment an the crowning of this year’s king and queen.
The royal honor went to Mike Ryan and Sharon Addyson.
The residents were serenaded by Bill and Carol Ice.
