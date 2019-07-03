Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Independence Day hosts a variety of events in the city — starting at the break of day with the Firecracker 5K and continuing beyond nightfall — with fireworks.
And while the day can be as busy as you want it to be — including a swim across Charlotte Harbor — it is also a day off for North Port city workers along with county offices and many other organizations and stores.
It is one of few holidays that the North Port solid waste collection doesn’t pick up trash and recycling. Because of that, trash and recycling normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up Friday this week.
Firecracker 5K
For North Port, the day starts with runners at North Port High School taking part in the Firecracker 5K.
The Firecracker 5K celebrates its 13th year with its 3.1 mile run and 1 mile track fun run. The run sets off a 7:30 a.m. at North Port High School, 6400 W Price Blvd., North Port.
The Independence Day race ends with all participants will receive a finisher’s flag metal to help celebrate July 4.
There will also be awards for a variety of runners and walkers. Along with running awards, there will be awards for most patriotic costume and special awards to the top three male or female “local heroes,” according to race organizers — that includes members or veterans of the military, fire or police organizations.
Packet pick-up for those registering early is from 3-7 p.m. today at IL Primo Pizza & Wings, 16979 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Costs to run the race are $30 until July 4; anyone registering the day of the Firecracker 5K will pay $35. Runners aged 14 and under are $15.
The morning opens at 6 a.m. Thursday with check in or last-minute registrations. To register online, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/NorthPort/NorthPortFirecracker5K.
Freedom Festival
Staying in North Port, the annual Freedom Festival is moving from the high school to CoolToday Park this year.
It opens at the home of the Atlanta Braves spring training at 4 p.m. with a variety of activities continuing through the afternoon and evening — capping off with 9 p.m. fireworks.
Before the fireworks, there will be bands, food and a chance for children to mark the diamond anniversary of North Port by running the baseball diamond on the Braves field.
The city has had a variety of activities to celebrate its 60 years, and will be marking it again on Thursday afternoon. That diamond run begins about 4:45 p.m.
The city is reminding attendees not to bring fireworks, sparklers, animals nor stickers. Ansel also added that the city is urging residents to take it slow and be calm entering the park.
The city collaborated with the Florida Department of Transportation for the traffic plan, it announced this week.
The event is at CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves spring training at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.
Parking will be free but people are encouraged to carpool, according to a North Port news release. The city noted people should be prepared for “congestion and slow-moving traffic as you enter and exit the park.”
“We all want a Fourth of July holiday to remember,” North Port Parks & Recreations Communications Director Laura Ansel said in the news release. “Let’s plan ahead, make smart decisions on the road and have a good time with family and friends.”
There are three routes in and out of the park that the traffic flow will be based on:
• People traveling from North Port and other areas east of the park must enter through West Villages Parkway.
• People traveling from Interstate 75 must go south on River Road, turn right at U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail and turn left at West Villages Parkway.
• People traveling from Venice and other areas west of the park must enter by turning at Preto Boulevard and turn left on Playmore Blvd.
Exiting the facility will include opposite instructions, the city noted.
Freedom Swim
Those wanting to celebrate in other ways can take part in the Charlotte Harbor Freedom Swim. It begins at 2 p.m. but will include a few variables.
Because of ongoing construction, the swim has two starting points: by land and water.
Anyone arriving by boat can use the traditional starting point at the public beach at the west side of the north end of southbound U. S. 41 bridge, but stay out of construction areas.
For those traveling, initially, by land: Use the public beach at Gilchrist Park’s east end near the Waterfront Hotel to enter the water. Swim, paddle or float to the channel, then round Marker 4 to meet up with participants. The safety discussion with swimmers starts at 1:50 p.m.
Parking is available at Fishermen’s Village and at Gilchrist Park.
This year’s high slack tide will be at 4:20 p.m. Swimmers should expect an incoming tide during the early part of the swim. Officials note there will be vessels escorting swimmers, but ultimately each swimmer is responsible for their own safety and support team. Participants are encouraged to swim with a friend.
Tonight
The Charlotte Stone Crabs host a game Wednesday night with its largest fireworks display of the year, it said. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and a candy drop takes place at 5:30 p.m. for children. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks following it.
In Sarasota tonight, there is a four-mile race around Nathan Benderson Park lake with fireworks following it. A kids dash is at 6:30 p.m. and the race starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks following. To register for the race or for more information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21420/fireworks-4-miler.
Other fireworks
On Thursday night, fireworks and parties are also set for Englewood and Venice.
The Lemon Bay fireworks launch from Middle Beach (Blind Pass Beach) on Manasota Key. View anywhere along the Lemon Bay Intracoastal Waterway, from Tom Adams Bridge to Englewood Isles and along Manasota Key. Fireworks begin about 9:10 p.m.
At 9:10 p.m., fireworks will also be set off at the Venice South Jetty. View anywhere along the beach to the north or south but not right the Jetty, which will be closed to traffic.
