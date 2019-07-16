The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Leadership North Port program.
Leadership North Port is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its residents.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community.
The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program. The monthly programs cover the following topics:
• SIMSOC (Simulated Society)
• Community growth and transportation
• Human services
• Government
• Arts
• Environment and tourism
• Education
• Manufacturing and commerce
• Media and justice
• Health care
The Leadership North Port Program is open to the public and the chamber will enroll 20 participants on a first-come/first-serve basis. The cost is $575 per person and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020.
A limited number of partial scholarships will be available. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Yellow Pages phone books
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has received the latest addition of the DexYP Yellow Pages phone books.
These phone books are available to public at no cost and can be picked up from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port. The phone books will be distributed on a first-come/first-serve basis while supplies last.
Net @ Noon Luncheon
This month’s Net @ Noon Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza restaurant, 4301 Aidan Lane, North Port.
They will be providing a delicious food buffet that consists: variety of pizza, baked rigatoni, house salad, garlic knots and beverages.
The cost is $15 per person if paid in advance or $20 per person if paid at the door. This event is open to all chamber members. Non-chamber businesses are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and to see if a chamber membership can help your business.
It is requested that registration and payment be completed by today so that proper arrangements can be made with the restaurant.
Business-to-Business expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Hot Summer Nights VIII Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Business-to-Business Expo is designed to bring the business community together and to provide networking opportunities and a chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships.
The event is open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses and the cost is $5 per person or free admission if you provide a business card at the entrance.
Vendor booths will be decorated in accordance to the “Hot Summer Nights VIII” theme and the vendor booth that is voted best decorated in accordance to the theme will win a free vendor booth at the 2020 Business-to-Business Expo.
A limited number of vendor booths and sponsorships are available for this event and will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis.
Attendees that provide business cards will have the opportunity to win complimentary door prizes provided by vendors.
Job & Career Fair
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m. - noon Friday, Sept. 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Job & Career Fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities. Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants.
The cost to reserve an eight-foot table and two chairs is $25 per table for chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
Swift Plumbers ‘Scramblin’ on the Green’ golf tournament
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The registration rate is $90 per player or $360 per team. Various sponsorships opportunities are available that provide great exposure for your business or organization. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the most-marketed and promoted chamber event of the year.
Registration includes: Green fees, golf cart, range balls, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, food and drinks during play, contests, raffle prizes, goodie bags and much more. The golf tournament will host a hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, most accurate drive contest, in the circle contest and “hit it on the green” contest.
Summer ‘BILL’board Campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available.
I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Shop, Stewart Title, Hot Sauce Harry’s, Pregnancy Solutions and A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses that have recently join the chamber family: Office Depot — Venice and Sellstate Waves Realty.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
