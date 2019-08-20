The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce proudly unveiled and announced the arrival of a new cargo van for the chamber at the Business-to-Business Expo last week.
The new cargo van will be used to transport items to chamber and community events and functions, attend meeting, visit chamber members, welcome new businesses and organizations to the city of North Port, and much more.
In an ongoing effort to promote and showcase our chamber members to the community, the chamber is offering advertising opportunities on the cargo van to chamber members as a mobile advertising promotion.
Chamber members can purchase advertising on any of the various size spaces that are available. The cost of the ad is subject to the size of the advertising space purchased and will remain on the cargo van for one-year.
Since the Business-to-Business Expo, many of the advertising spaces have already been sold and there are a limited number of advertising spaces remaining available. Advertising spaces will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis.
Leadership North Port applications
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2019-20 Leadership North Port program!
Leadership North Port is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its residents.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program. The Leadership North Port program is open to the public and the Chamber will enroll participants on a first-come/first-serve basis.
The cost is $575 per person and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020.
A limited number of partial scholarships will be available. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Leadership North Port is seeking sponsors for Leadership Day sessions to help defray the cost of transportation required to transport the leadership participants, as a group, to various locations during their day sessions.
Leadership North Port is not subsidized by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. It is a self-supporting program which educates current and future leaders on a variety of topics designed to create a greater awareness and understanding of the community, its issues and its needs.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week. They include:
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for Diamond Dog Pressure Cleaning at noon today.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1337 N. Sumter Boulevard.
Join us as we welcome Diamond Dog Pressure Cleaning to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and see what type of services they have to offer. Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and drinks will be provided.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for Holiday Builders on at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1881 W. Price Street in North Port.
Join us as we welcome Holiday Builders to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the city of North Port. Snacks, drinks and adult beverages will be provided.
Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
‘Hot Summer Nights’ membership drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a Hot Summer Nights membership drive until Aug. 27.
Businesses that are not members of the chamber are encouraged to join during the membership drive and let the chamber help their business or organization grow and succeed.
The chamber is offering additional incentives to businesses to join the chamber during the membership drive.
2020 Community Guide
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to be partnering with chamber members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide.
This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. We are designing the book to have a magazine feel that draws in readers, visitors and potential new business to our wonderful community.
We will have big pictures, lots of great content and more opportunities to network. Don’t delay securing your placement! Contact chamber member Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising to reserve your ad space.
You can contact Carole Holden at 352-408-8601 or email her at Carole @The MediaFairy.com. The deadline to purchase an ad in the 2020 Community Guide is Oct. 31.
Summer ‘BILL’board Campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Suncoast Mobile RV Repair, Il Primo Pizza & Wings, Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club, Worksite and Coastal Roofing.
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses and organizations that recently joined the chamber: Any Lab Test Now, Goosehead Insurance and Visani Entertainment, Inc.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
