The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce officially announces the 2019-20 Board of Board of Directors Nomination Ballot.
There are nine nominees seeking to join the Board of Directors beginning Oct. 1.
Chamber members are requested to vote for five individuals to fill the Board of Directors seat vacancies. Once chamber members have completed their voting, they are requested to return their nomination form by mail, fax, email or in person to the chamber office by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12.
Each board member is required to serve a minimum three-year term with the option to be included on the nomination ballot for a second three-year term after their first term is completed.
The five nominees that receive the most votes from the chamber membership will be selected to fill the Board of Directors seat vacancies.
Nominees include:
• Matt Dill – Stellar Web Productions
• Frank Gailer – A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class
• Tricia Gibbs – Precise Painting
• Mike Juaire – Security Alarm Corporation
• John Kapper – Kapper Contracting
• Kelly Louke – Charlotte State Bank & Trust
• Ed Rinkewich – Dream Vacations – Ed & Robin Rinkewich
• Amy Sauer – Anytime Realty
• Ray Witkowski – Key Agency
Happy Fourth of July
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July holiday.
I would like to invite everyone to come out and enjoy the city of North Port Freedom Festival on Thursday, July 4 at CoolToday Park.
The festivities begin at 4 p.m. and this family-friendly signature event will include fun activities, great vendors, plenty of food options, and of course, fireworks.
The chamber office will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Business-to-Business Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Hot Summer Nights VIII Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, located at 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The Business-to-Business Expo is designed to bring the business community together and to provide networking opportunities and a chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships.
The event is open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses and the cost is $5 per person or free admission if you provide a business card at the entrance.
Vendor booths will be decorated in accordance to the Hot Summer Nights VIII theme and the vendor booth that is voted best decorated in accordance to the theme will win a free vendor booth at the 2020 Business-to-Business Expo.
A limited number of vendor booths and sponsorships are available for this event and will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis. Attendees that provide business cards will have the opportunity to win complimentary door prizes provided by vendors.
Job & Career Fair
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, September 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The Job & Career Fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities.
Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants. The cost to reserve an eight-foot table and two chairs is $25 per table for Chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
‘Scramblin’ on the Green’ golf tournament
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The registration rate is $90 per player or $360 per team. Various sponsorships opportunities are available that provide great exposure for your business or organization. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the most marketed and promoted chamber event of the year.
Registration includes: Green fees, golf cart, range balls, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, food and drinks during play, contests, raffle prizes, goodie bags and much more.
The golf tournament will host a hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, most accurate drive contest, in the circle contest and “hit it on the green” contest.
Summer “BILL”board Campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Loveland Center, Allstate Insurance – Steve Matthews Agency and Friends of the Shannon Staub Library.
New chamber member
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at (941) 564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
