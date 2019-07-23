The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is unveiling the 2019-2020 Chamber Champion program. This program allows chamber members to invest in the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, in addition to their annual membership dues, to provide additional support to the chamber and gain additional exposure for their business.
This program has been enhanced to provide incentives that will maximize marketing and networking opportunities in order to promote their business or organization to other chamber members and the community.
By participating in the Chamber Champion program, a business or organization becomes an elite member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorship opportunities and incentives are classified in various categories and are enticing to all Chamber Champion participants.
Revenue from the Chamber Champion program is vital in the chamber’s effort to continue to enhance and expand these programs and to fulfill our mission to our chamber members and to the community.
The 2019-20 Chamber Champion program participants will be announced at the Board of Directors annual Installation Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The deadline to sign-up as a 2019-2020 Chamber Champion is Friday, Sept. 30.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug 2 for enyTV at the Common Grounds Hall, at 12737 Tamiami Trail in North Port (next to WKDW 97. FM Radio Station).
Join us as we welcome enyTV to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and see what type of products and services they have to offer.
Food, beverages, give-a-ways and a 50/50 raffle to benefit WKDW 97.5 FM Radio will be provided. Chamber ribbon cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
Leadership North Port Applications
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2019-20 Leadership North Port program!
Leadership North Port is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its residents.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community.
The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program.
The Leadership North Port program is open to the public and the chamber will enroll participants on a first-come/first-serve basis. The cost is $575 per person and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020. A limited number of partial scholarships will be available. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Business-to-Business Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Hot Summer Nights VIII Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The Business-to-Business Expo is designed to bring the business community together and to provide networking opportunities and a chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships. The event is open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses and the cost is $5 per person or free admission if you provide a business card at the entrance.
Vendor booths will be decorated in accordance to the Hot Summer Nights VIII theme and the vendor booth that is voted best decorated in accordance to the theme will win a free vendor booth at the 2020 Business-to-Business Expo.
A limited number of vendor booths and sponsorships are available for this event and will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis. Attendees that provide business cards will have the opportunity to win complimentary door prizes provided by vendors.
Job & Career Fair
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a job and career fair from 9 a.m.-noon on Friday, Sept. 27, at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The job and career fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities.
Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants. The cost to reserve an eight-foot table and two chairs is $25 per table for chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
Summer ‘BILL’board campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Buffalo Graffix, Kaplan Tax& Accounting, Inc., Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Fur to Feathers Pet Sitting Service and SeePort Optometry.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses that have recently join the Chamber family: Adams Homes of Northwest Florida, Closed Title Southwest FL. and The Axe Haus.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.