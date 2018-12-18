The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce recently held the annual awards luncheon at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
I would like to thank all that attended to recognize and support the 2018 Business-of-the-Year nominees and Frosty Award contestants.
I would like to congratulate the following recipients of the 2018 Business of the Year awards. There were 23 businesses that were nominated for the 2018 Business of the Year contest and 18 businesses that competed in the various categories. The winners of the 2018 Business of the year are:
• 2018 Rookie Business of the Year — WrightWay Emergency Services
• 2018 Small Business of the Year — The Rock Box Music School & Stage
• 2018 Medium Business of the Year — Rhonda Gustitus Team — Keller Williams Realty
• 2018 Large Business of the Year — Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty
2018 “BIG” Business of the Year — Mary Kay — EarthBalance Corporation
2018 Non-Profit Organization of the Year — Charlotte County Homeless Coalition
I would like to congratulate the following recipient of the 2018 Frosty Award. The annual Frost Award is presented to the business that exhibits the most festive holiday decorations for the holiday season. The winner of the 2018 annual Frosty Award is Worksite.
Year-End membership drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a year-end membership drive.
The concept of this membership drive is to encourage businesses that are not currently a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, to expand their efforts and make a commitment to help their business grow and be more successful.
The chamber wants to help by offering non-chamber businesses an opportunity to join the chamber and receive benefits that will help their business be more successful and grow.
Any business that joins the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce by Dec. 31, will receive three days advertising in the North Port Sun newspaper ($192 value), will be entered a raffle to win a 55 inch smart television ($420 value donated by Wal-Mart Supercenter) and the chamber will waive the $25 administrative free.
This is also the last chance that a business can join the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and claim the membership dues on their 2018 business tax return.
Any current and active chamber member that solicits and secures a new chamber member during the membership drive will receive a $50 credit to their chamber account (for each new chamber member secured) and be entered a raffle to win the Business Spotlight in the February 2019 Communicator Newsletter.
2019 Calendars
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has 2019 calendars that have been donated by chamber members and are available free to the public.
There is a limited supply of the 2019 calendars and will be distributed to the public on a first-come/first-serve basis. The public can pick up the calendars at the chamber office, located at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., in North Port, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Lunch & Learn Workshops
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will seek input from chamber members and the public in selecting topics for the 2019 Lunch & Learn Workshop Series.
The Lunch & Learn Workshop Series is held monthly and provides free training on various topics of interest to business professionals at no cost to the participants.
Each workshop is conducting by professionals in the field of the topics that are selected. The workshops are open to the business community and to the public and participants are provided with a complimentary lunch sponsored by local businesses.
The chamber is inviting all chamber members and individuals from the public to attend the January 2019 Breakfast Club Networking, to be held Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at the Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant, located at 1381 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Longhorn Steakhouse will open their restaurant just for this event and will be providing a delicious breakfast buffet for only $6 per person.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
