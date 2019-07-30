The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting resumes for a membership coordinator for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
This is a full-time position and is responsible for all activities related to the recruiting and retention of chamber members. The deadline to submit resume to the chamber office is Friday, Aug. 9.
The targeted start date for this position is Sept. 3. To obtain more information about this job opportunity, please visit the chamber website at www.northportareachamber.com, call the chamber office at (941) 564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@nothportareachamber.com.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 for enyTV at the Commond Grounds Hall, 12737 Tamiami Trail in North Port next to WKDW 97. FM radio station.
Join us as we welcome enyTV to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and see what type of products and services they have to offer. Food, beverages, give-a-ways and a 50/50 raffle to benefit WKDW 97.5 FM Radio will be provided.
Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
Chamber orientation
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding an orientation at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, July 31, in the Community Room on the second floor at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
The orientation is designed to provide information on the benefits and opportunities that comes with a chamber membership to new chamber members, current chamber members and prospective chamber members.
Chamber benefits and opportunities are offered to help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community and help their business or organization grow and succeed. Immediately following the orientation, the chamber will conduct a website training from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. to teach chamber members how to make the most use out of the various opportunities on the chamber website to promote and market their business or organization.
Chamber orientations and website training are free and open to all chamber members and to the public.
It is requested that you register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made. Doughnuts, coffee and water will be provided.
Leadership North Port applications
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Leadership North Port program!
Leadership North Port is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its residents.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community.
The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program.
Leadership North Port Program is open to the public and the chamber will enroll participants on a first-come/first-serve basis. The cost is $575 per person and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020.
A limited number of partial scholarships will be available. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Business-to-Business Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Hot Summer Nights VIII Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The Business-to-Business Expo is designed to bring the business community together and to provide networking opportunities and a chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships. The event is open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses and the cost is $5 per person or free admission if you provide a business card at the entrance.
Vendor booths will be decorated in accordance to the Hot Summer Nights VIII theme and the vendor booth that is voted best decorated in accordance to the theme will win a free vendor booth at the 2020 Business-to-Business Expo.
A limited number of vendor booths and sponsorships are available for this event and will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis. Attendees that provide business cards will have the opportunity to win complimentary door prizes provided by vendors.
Job & Career Fair
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a job and career fair from 9 a.m.-noon on Friday, Sept. 27, at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The job and career fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities.
Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants. The cost to reserve an eight-foot table and two chairs is $25 per table for chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
Summer ‘BILL’board campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week.
I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: PostNet FL169, Gelmtree Advertising, Linda Zick, IBC – Mary Kay, The Homeless Coalition and Sign Shark, Inc.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at (941) 564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
