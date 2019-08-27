The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, along with SCORE Port Charlotte, city of North Port, Achieva Credit Union announces the Women in Business: Challenges and Opportunities Conference in North Port.
The event will take place from 8 a.m-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Suncoast Technical College Campus, 4445 Career Lane, Exit 179 of Interstate 75, in North Port.
A 2018 report showed that women owned businesses make up 40% of the 31 million small businesses in the United States. That’s approximately 12 million businesses employing close to 10 million workers and generating more than $1.8 trillion in revenue. We want to support women entrepreneurs in our area.
Topics addressed will include the challenges and opportunities of a women owned business, changes that have been seen in women entrepreneurs, growing your business through financial knowledge and government contracts for women owned businesses.
The registration cost of $25 includes continental breakfast and lunch, snacks, networking, tote bag with local business offers, information to help your business grow and a special gift. Seating is limited. To register, visit the chamber’s website Event Page at northportareachamber.com.
The deadline to register and pay is Friday, Sept. 20. For more information, contact Ed Davis at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
‘Hot Summer Nights’ membership drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce ‘Hot Summer Nights’ membership drive ends today. Businesses that are not members of the chamber are encouraged to join during the membership drive and let the chamber help their business or organization grow and succeed. The chamber is offering additional incentives to businesses to join the chamber during the membership drive. These incentives include:
NEW MEMBER INCENTIVES
• Administrative fee waived ($25 value)
• Three day advertising in the North Port Sun newspaper ($184 value)
• Chamber Facebook page
• Chamber website
• Communicator electronic newsletter
• North Port Sun chamber column
• Invitation and recognition at your first Network @ Noon Luncheon ($15 value)
• Total incentive value $224
Joint Chamber Breakfast Networking
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Charlotte County Chamber Commerce to host a joint breakfast networking at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte and will be providing a breakfast buffet for $6 per person.
Representatives from the U.S. Census will provide an informative presentation on the upcoming U.S. Census.
The deadline to make reservations for this event is Tuesday, Sept. 3.
You can register and pay for this event by contacting the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce at 941-564-3040 or visit our website event page at www.northportareachamber.com. Seating is limited for this event, so you are encouraged to register early.
Leadership North Port applications
Because of demand to participate in the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2019-2020 Leadership North Port Program, the chamber has extended the deadline for accepting applications until Friday, Aug. 30.
Leadership North Port is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its residents.
The Leadership North Port Program is open to the public and the chamber will enroll participants on a first-come/first-serve basis. The cost is $575 per person and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020. A limited number of partial scholarships will be available.
Job & Career Fair
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The Job & Career Fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities.
Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants.
‘Scramblin’ on the Green’ golf tournament
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The registration rate is $90 per player or $360 per team.
Registration includes: Green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goodie bags. The golf tournament will host a hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, most accurate drive contest, in the circle contest and “hit it on the green” contest.
Summer ‘BILL’board campaign
This will be the last week of the chamber’s Summer “BILL”board campaign.
Each day, I have worn different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the Summer “Bill”board Campaign this last week. They include: Tampa Bay Rays, Mills-Roy Luxury Travel, Closed Title, Balloon Excitement and Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses and organizations that recently joined the Chamber: Advance Radiation Oncology, Any Lab Test Now, Better Lawn Service by Richard Belanger, LLC, Decker Plumbing & Drains, Gator Wilderness Camp School, John M. Cruzeiro (Friend Membership), Life Planning Law Firm, Off The Grid Performance, LLC, Re/Max Anchor Realty – The Larson Team, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Vision Quest Leadership, LLC.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
