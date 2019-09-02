The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, located at 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The Job & Career Fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities. Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants.
Each year, the Job & Career Fair has more than 300 people that attend the Job & Career Fair which provides a great opportunity for businesses who are seeking to hire and participants seeking employment opportunities.
The cost to reserve an 8-foot table and two chairs is $25 per table for chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for Richard’s West Coast Cleaning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the chamber office, located at 1337 N. Sumter Boulevard in North Port.
Please join us as we welcome Richard’s West Coast Cleaning to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the city of North Port and see what type of services they have available to offer. Food & Drinks will be provided. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
Joint Chamber Breakfast Networking
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Charlotte County Chamber Commerce to host a joint Breakfast Networking at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Longhorn Steakhouse is opening their doors just for this event and will be providing a delicious breakfast buffet for only $6 per person.
Representatives from the U. S. Census will be in attendance and will provide an informative presentation on the upcoming U. S. Census.
The deadline to make reservations for this event is Tuesday, Sept. 3.
You can register and pay for this event by contacting the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce at (941) 564-3040 or visit our website event page at www.northportareachamber.com. Seating is limited for this event, so you are encouraged to register early.
Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce annual Swift Plumbers "Scramblin' on the Green" golf tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The registration rate is $90 per player or $360 per team.
A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available that provide great exposure for your business. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the most marketed & promoted chamber event of the year.
This tournament sells out every year and is known as the most popular, fun and best valued golf tournament in North Port every year. Registration includes: Green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goodie bags.
The golf tournament will host a hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, most accurate drive contest, in the circle contest and "hit it on the green" contest.
Leadership North Port applications
Because of demand to participate in the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2019-2020 Leadership North Port Program, the chamber has extended the deadline to accepting applications.
Leadership North Port is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program.
The Leadership North Port Program is open to the public and the chamber will enroll participants on a first-come/first-serve basis. The cost is $575 per person and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020. A limited number of partial scholarships will be available.
The Leadership North Port Program is seeking sponsors for Leadership Day Sessions to help defray the cost of transportation required to transport the Leadership participants, as a group, to various locations during their day sessions.
Leadership North Port is not subsidized by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. It is a self-supporting program which educates current and future leaders on a variety of topics designed to create a greater awareness and understanding of the community, its issues and its needs.
Sponsorship benefits include:
Thank you and recognition in front of Leadership participants
Opportunity to address the Leadership participants at day session
Provide business cards, flyers or handouts for Leadership participants
Recognition in chamber newsletter and at Leadership graduation
Opportunity to attend part or all of the day session sponsored
Ticket to the Leadership graduation
The cost of a Leadership day session sponsorship is $250 and two sponsorships are available for each Leadership day session.
Women in Business Conference
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, along with SCORE Port Charlotte, city of North Port, Achieva Credit Union announces the Women in Business: Challenges and Opportunities Conference in North Port, FL. The event will take place from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Suncoast Technical College Campus, 4445 Career Lane, Exit 179 of Interstate 75, in North Port.
A 2018 report showed that women owned businesses make up 40% of the 31 million small businesses in the United States. That’s approximately 12 million businesses employing close to 10 million workers and generating more than $1.8 trillion in revenue. We want to support women entrepreneurs in our area. Speakers will include Allison Imre, owner/president of Grapevine Communications; Sandra Kauanui, director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship at Florida Golf Coast University; Kim Quigley, Caroline McCarron, and Linda Coble, market leaders for BB&T Bank; and Althea Harris, assistant district director for marketing and outreach for the Miami office of the Small Business Administration.
Topics addressed will include the challenges and opportunities of a women owned business, changes that have been seen in women entrepreneurs, growing your business through financial knowledge and government contracts for women owned businesses.
The registration cost of $25 includes continental breakfast, lunch (choice of turkey, ham or veggie sub from Firehouse Subs), snacks, networking, tote bag with local business offers, information to help your business grow and a special gift. Seating is limited.
To register, please visit the chamber’s website event page at northportareachamber.com.
If you wish to have your business information and/or an offer placed into the Goodie Bags, please contact Ed Davis at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org. Cost is $25 per item and you will need to provide 120 items. The deadline to register and pay is Friday, Sept. 20.
If you wish to donate a door prize for the event, please contact Ed Davis at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
33rd annual Board of Directors installation banquet
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Board of Directors installation banquet on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. This year’s banquet theme will be a “James Bond – 007” and attendees are encouraged to come dressed in accordance to the theme.
A special plated theme dinner will be provided and a cocktail and hors d' oeuvres reception will occur from 5- 6 p.m. The dinner and program will take place from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and the evening will climax with a post event social and “James Bond – 007” trivia from 8 - 9 p.m.
Heron Creek Golf & Country Club will be offering happy hour pricing on all adult beverages throughout the entire evening. The chamber will recognize members of the Board of Directors for their 2018-19 tenure and service and install new Board Members and Officers for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The cost is $65 per person or $120 per couple and includes dinner, program and entertainment. Table sponsorships are available for $600 (table seating of eight) or 1/2 table sponsorships for $300 (table seating of four) and includes: premier seating, table sponsorship sign, logo in banquet program, and recognition at the event.
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses and organizations that recently joined the Chamber: Abbes Donut Nook – Port Charlotte; Bishop West Real Estate; LLC, Burnt Store Title & Escrow – North Port; Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, Inc.; Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty – Mary Flynn; Cruise Planners; EXIT Compass Realty; Grease Monkey; Keller Williams Realty Peace River Partners – Tonya Miller-Turczyn, Lorretta Martin, Principled Life Chiropractic and RSVP Publications
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at (941) 564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
