"Shaken, not stirred" was the order of the evening, during the "For Your Eyes Only" James Bond theme of the 33rd annual North Port Area Chamber of Commerce board installation banquet Saturday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The new board includes incoming president Matt Dill, immediate past president Bill Werdell, incoming president David Roth, treasurer Jackie Normand, secretary Gale West, and members Frank Gailer, Tony Gustitus, Mike Juaire, Kelly Louke, Valerie LaBoy, Jamie Lovern, Sharon Matthews, Ed Rinkewich, Amy Schuldt, Linda Zick and Ray Witkowski. Ex-Officio members are Marc Miles and Christine Robinson.
See more photos on Page 8 of this section.
