The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to introduce the participants of the 2019-2020 Leadership North Port Program. We made the formal announcement at the Business After Hours event at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club on Tuesday.
They are Mindy Adams-Buckley of Bishop West Real Estate, Nicole Dixon of Buffalo Graffix, Ashley Gabor of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, DeeDee Gozion of North Port Art Center, Carole Holden of Gelmtree Advertising, Shannon Hoyt of Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Chris Porter of the North Port Sun, Paul Patterson or Paul Patterson Handyman Service, Kenneth Rappuhn of the city of North Port, Lisa Rowe of Pregnancy Solutions, Trevor Schorzmann of PostNet FL169, Zoey Schorzmann of Comfortable Care Dental, Susan Schultz of the North Port Chamber, Cyndi Shelton of Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor, and Richard Sipp of Christian Brothers Automotive.
Ribbon-cutting
We will have two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week. The first is at Encompass Medical, 14253 Tamiami Trail at 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday). The second is a grand opening from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Worksite, 2579 N. Toledo Blade Blvd. Please join us and see the products and services they offer. Food and drinks will be provided. These events are open to everyone.
Net@Noon
This month’s Net @ Noon Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo Wild Wings, 18379 Tamiami Trail. It's $15 if paid in advance or $20 at the door. Everyone is invited.
Business of the Year
We're accepting nominations for the 2019 Businesses of the Year Contest. Nominees must be in good standing with the chamber and nominated in one of the categories. Nominations will be interviewed and scored by a committee comprised of Economic Development Representatives. Self-nominations are encouraged. Deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 25. We'll present awards at the annual luncheon Dec. 19. Here are the categories:
• Rookie of the Year, less than one year in the chamber.
• Home-Based Business, must reside and operate under the same address.
• Nonprofit or Not-For-Profit, current 501c3 or 501c6 status.
• Small Business, five or fewer employees.
• Medium Business, six to 14 employees.
• Large Business, 15-49 employees.
• BIG Business, 50 or more employees.
Nomination forms can be obtained at the chamber office, by email at info@northportarea chamber.com or at north portareachamber.com.
2020 Community Guide
We are excited to be partnering with chamber members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide. This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. We are designing the book to have a magazine feel that draws in readers, visitors and potential new business to our wonderful community. We will have big pictures, lots of great content and more opportunities to network. Don’t delay securing your placement! The chamber is conducting a weekly raffle for chamber members that purchase advertising in the 2020 Community Guide for a chance to be highlighted on the weekly Business Spotlight Radio Show on WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. Contact Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising at 352-408-8601 or Carole@The MediaFairy.com. The ad deadline is Oct. 31. The Community Guide will feature articles and photos that illustrate the strength of the North Port area and why we are so attractive to visitors and new businesses. More than 30,000 readers will touch and feel our new publication. Advertising opportunities are available to chamber members and non-chamber businesses.
New members
We would like to welcome Englewood Beach Waterfest as a new member.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
