The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Kick-Off Reception for the upcoming “A Night at the Races” event was a great success. Many of the major sponsorships, race sponsorships and race horse sponsorships were sold at the Kick-Off Event.
“A Night at the Races” will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
This virtual horse racing and casino games event is one of the most popular and fun events that the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce conducts each year.
The remaining sponsorships for this event are now available to all Chamber Members and to the public. The cost to attend the A Night at the Races event is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Half-table sponsorships are available for $200 (seats four people) or table sponsorships are available for $350 (seats eight people). Each of the Event & Race sponsorships, including table sponsorships, come with benefits and incentives that provides additional exposure to the sponsor. This event is open to the public.
Membership drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a Chamber & Community Membership Drive from March 9-29. Businesses that are not members of the chamber are encouraged to join the chamber during the membership drive and let the chamber help their business or organization grow and succeed in 2019. The chamber is offering additional incentives to businesses that join during the membership drive. The chamber realizes that our current chamber members and members of our community are the best Ambassadors for the chamber. We are offering incentives to our current chamber Members that solicit and secure new chamber members during the membership drive. Plus, every new business or organization that joins the chamber along with any current chamber Member or Community Partner that secures a new chamber member during the drive will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Circle K Gas Card donated by Circle K.
Network @ Noon Luncheon
The chamber will hold this month’s Networking @ Noon Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beef-O-Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port. Join us as we continue the celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with our chamber members and introduce new businesses that have recently joined the chamber. The cost for members is $15 per person if paid in advance or $20 at the door. Non-chamber members are invited to attend the luncheon to experience the power of chamber networking and see if the chamber can help their business or organization. The luncheon includes food, beverages, door prizes and great networking.
Chamber appreciation baseball game
The Tampa Bay Rays are holding a Chamber Appreciation Baseball Game on Friday at the Charlotte Sports Park for the Tampa Bay Rays-Pittsburg Pirates Spring Training Baseball game at 1:05 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and includes a boardwalk ticket to the game, two drink coupons and access to a chamber-only picnic area. Any chamber member can purchase a ticket at the Charlotte Sports Park box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, please email springtraining@raysbaseball.com.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Simply Renew Med Spa-Massage-Wellness at 5 p.m. Friday. They will be holding an open house the same day from 4-7p.m. It’s at 2564 Commerce Parkway, Suite 102 Road, North Port. Refreshments, give-a-ways and special pricing on services will be offered. Join us and see what types of products and services Simply Renew Med Spa-Massage-Wellness has to offer and help us welcome them to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all members and the public.
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses that have recently joined our Chamber: Coastal Roofing, Caroline Zucker (Friend Membership), Emily Rivera Jackson-Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Jessica Patra-Independent AFLAC Insurance Agent, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, NMW Handyman Services, and Suncoast One Title & Clsings.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
