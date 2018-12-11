The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its float won first place in the North Port Poinsettia Parade under the “Poinsettia Decoration” category.
The float was decorated with lighted signage, reindeers, Christmas trees, poinsettia plants, snow fluff, Christmas presents, decorated wheels and banners that displayed our 2018-19 Chamber Champions and Christmas decorations that included seasonal messages from the chamber.
The float was pulled by the holiday decorated Venice Print Center truck. The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to extend special thanks to Lance Broat (Venice Print Center and chamber board member) and Mick Fenn (Happy 2 Help chamber member) for their time and effort in decorating the Chamber Float for the Poinsettia Parade and to Lowes of North Port who donated and provided poinsettia plants.
It was so great to see the people in North Port that came out for the parade and tree lighting festival and take part in the community holiday celebration and festivities. The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is so blessed and appreciative to be part of such a wonderful community.
Year-end membership drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a year-end membership drive. The concept of this membership drive is to encourage businesses that are not currently a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, to expand their efforts and make a commitment to help their business grow and be more successful.
The chamber wants to help by offering non-chamber businesses an opportunity to join the chamber and receive benefits that will help their business be more successful and grow.
Any business that joins the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce by Dec. 31 will receive three days advertising in the North Port Sun ($192 value), will be entered a raffle to win a 55-inch smart television ($420 value donated by Walmart Supercenter) and the chamber will waive the $25 administrative free.
This is also the last chance that a business can join the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and claim the membership dues on their 2018 business tax return.
Any current and active chamber member that solicits and secures a new chamber member during the membership drive will receive a $50 credit to their chamber account (for each new chamber member secured) and be entered a raffle to win the “Business Spotlight” in the February 2019 Communicator Newsletter.
Annual Holiday Social
The chamber’s annual Holiday Social will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Dec. 11, at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club (formerly Bobcat Trail Golf Club) in North Port.
This is a great opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with your fellow chamber partners and to help support those less fortunate as we collect new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Corp League Detachment 948 Toys for Tots Program.
There is a special need of toy donations for boys and girls between the ages of 8–15-years-old.
If you do not plan to conduct a holiday social at your place of business this is a great opportunity to offer a low-cost benefit to your employees and recognize the hard work that they provide to you and your business.
The cost is $20 per person or $35 per couple and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, non-alcoholic drinks and entertainment. A cash bar will be available. Word has it that there will be a special appearance by Santa Claus.
Annual Awards Banquet
You are invited to attend the annual Awards Banquet to be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 13 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
All nominees and winners of the 2018 Business-of-the-Year and the annual Frosty Award will be announced and all Committee Members that volunteered over the past year will be recognized.
The cost is $25 per person and includes a plated ham or turkey lunch and drinks. Table sponsorships are available for $250 (includes: seating for eight people) and ½ table sponsorships for $150 (includes seating for four people) and includes: recognition in the program, verbal recognition, and a special table sponsor sign.
Come join us as we recognize the nominated and winning businesses for their accomplishments and success. Space is limited, so register for the luncheon now.
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses as new Chamber members: Helping Hands SWFL, LLC and ON Time Handyman & Landscaping, LLC.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.