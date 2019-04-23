The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce urges you to support funding for Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida during the 2019 Legislative Session.
Florida’s tourism industry is a key driver of our state’s $1 trillion economy.
Visitors to Florida contribute more than $12 billion in state and local tax revenue annually.
For every 76 visitors to Florida, one new job is created. Florida has more than 1.4 million tourism-related jobs, and revenue from visitors is why Florida is an income tax free state. Continuation of funding for Visit Florida is important to Florida’s business community because it:
• Maintains the state’s tourism marketing arm, promoting Florida as a place to visit to national and international visitors.
• Continues the promotion of the state as “open for business” after natural disasters and other catastrophic events to encourage visitors and prevent a downturn in the economy.
• Continues the partnership with small businesses and local governments that rely on tourists and the state’s marketing.
Enterprise Florida works specifically with the local Economic Development Corporations and because of that, the return on investment has been amazing. There has been over $17 billion in capital investment, over 200,000 jobs made, and 1,000 economic development projects that have come from their efforts. Continuation of funding for Enterprise Florida is important to Florida’s business community because it:
• Facilitates and promotes international trade and exporting.
• Advocates for the protection of Florida’s military bases.
• Markets Florida as the premier business state in the nation.
• Assists with the location, retention and expansion of established businesses in Florida.
• Recruits companies from all over the world to locate in Florida.
• Promotes professional and amateur sporting events throughout the state.
• Drastically reducing or worse, eliminating Florida’s targeted and proven economic development programs will not provide the momentum Florida must have in order to keep our state’s amazing job creation success going.
I encourage you to contact your local state legislators today to express your support for funding Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida.
North Port Map advertisingThe North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for chamber businesses and non-chamber businesses to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2019 North Port maps.
These maps are very popular and the chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July.
Businesses interested in purchasing an ad in the 2019 North Port map must order and make payment no later than Friday, May 17. The deadline to receive artwork for ads is May 31. The cost and size of ads are:
• Map-side business card size ad — $175 (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
• Back-side business card size ad — $125 (chamber members) — (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
• Back-side business card size ad — $175 (non-chamber businesses) — (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
• Front panel, map-side display ad — $250 (3 1/2 inches by 4 inches)
• Back panel display ad — $200 (3 1/2 inches by 4 inches)
• Back-side panel ad — $350 (3 1/2 inches by 9 inches)
• Back cover panel ad — $750 (3 1/2 inches by 9 inches)
Government Relations Committee
The Government Relations Committee will hold its monthly committee meeting on this Thursday, April 25, at 8:30 a.m. at North Port City Hall, room 244, in North Port.
North Port Commissioner Jill Luke, along with representatives from the Sarasota County government, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County and the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office, will provide updates on issues and topics that affect the City of North Port and Sarasota County.
This committee is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, fruit, water and coffee will be provided.
A Night at the RacesThe North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting A Night at the Races from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
A Night at the Races will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, and a chance to win fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional race track announcers and show the horses parading to the post, loading in the gate, split-screen close ups, horses in the lead graphics, the tote board results, the winning horse in the winner’s circle, slow motion photo finish replays, plus a full graphic and commentary announcing the results of each race.
This year, we are once again adding casino games to the event for the enjoyment of our participants. A food buffet and beverages — including adult beverages — will be provided throughout the event.
Each person will receive play money with their ticket in order to bet on the horse races. Participants can purchase additional play money throughout the evening if needed.
In between races, while betting occurs, attendees will enjoy entertainment and dancing.
There will even be a special hat contest — traditional, creative and people’s choice — conducted between the fourth and fifth race and the winner will receive additional play money to use on the races or prizes.
At the end of the evening, participants will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes with their play money through the reverse raffle and live auction.
The cost to attend is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Half-table sponsorships (seats four) are available for $200 (includes premium seating, $50 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event) or full-table sponsorships (seats eight) are available for $350 (includes premiere seating, $100 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event).
There are additional sponsorships, which will be offered on a first-come/first-served basis, that provide great exposure and marketing opportunities. This event is open to all chamber members and to the public.
New chamber membersThe North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses that recently joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Kim Moreland — Exit King Realty and Young Life.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.