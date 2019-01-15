The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Meeting & State of the City Address luncheon from 11:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at Suncoast Technical College in North Port.
The chamber will be inducting the recipient of the “2019 Business Advocate” Hall of Fame at this luncheon.
This award is designed to recognize and honor an individual that has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the business community.
The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at the chamber office and will receive a recognition award at the Luncheon.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient of the 2019 Business Advocate Hall of Fame is Ed Davis.
City of North Port City Manager Peter Lear will provide the State of the City Address report and the chamber will present its Annual Report to the chamber membership.
Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 per person for chamber members and guests.
Table sponsorships are available for $350 (includes seating for table of eight, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event) and 1/2 table sponsorships are available for $200 (includes seating for four people, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event).
The chamber will be conducting a raffle drawing and giving away a 55-inch Smart TV, donated by Walmart in North Port, at the luncheon to a chamber member that signed up with the chamber during the Year-End membership drive conducted from Dec. 1 – 31.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The chamber will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony for Zwiercan Homes, located at 1075 S. Lavina Street in North Port, at noon on Friday, Jan. 18. Join us as we welcome Zwiercan Homes to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the city of North Port.
This event is open to all chamber members and to the public. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Business & Community Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the 33rd Annual Business & Community Expo, presented by Worksite, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
The theme of the 2019 Business & Community Expo is “The Art of Business.”
The Business & Community Expo is designed to allow our chamber members and local businesses/organizations to showcase their products and services to the community and to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses/organizations.
This is a great opportunity to promote your business and attract new clients and customers.
The expo will be held in conjunction with the city of North Port’s “Arts on the Green” on the same day, which will attract additional participants to attend the Expo.
The chamber will be teaming up with the North Port Art Center to hold a “Business & Community Expo Kick-Off Celebration” inside their facility, located at 5950 Sam Shapos Way in North Port, which will allow chamber members and local businesses to learn about the details of the expo and to take advantage of early discounted registration, sponsorship and vendor booth opportunities.
Prior year Business & Community Expo sponsors and 2018-19 Chamber Champions are invited to attend the Kick-Off Celebration as guest of the chamber.
Other chamber members and community businesses are invited to attend at $20 per person, which includes heavy hor d’oeuvres and beverages — including beer and wine.
The Business & Community Expo, in conjunction with the city of North “Arts on the Green,” is a sold-out event every year that attracts more than 1,000 residents in North Port and our surrounding communities.
Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to promote and showcase your business/organization to the community.
New chamber members
The chamber would like to welcome the following businesses as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Piper Promotions and Suncoast Ducts.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
