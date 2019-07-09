The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Hot Summer Nights VIII Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Business-to-Business Expo is designed to bring the business community together and to provide networking opportunities and a chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships.
The event is open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses and the cost is $5 per person or free admission if you provide a business card at the entrance. Vendor booths will be decorated in accordance to the Hot Summer Nights VIII theme and the vendor booth that is voted best decorated in accordance to the theme will win a free vendor booth at the 2020 Business-to-Business Expo.
A limited number of vendor booths and sponsorships are available for this event and will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis. Attendees that provide business cards will have the opportunity to win complimentary door prizes provided by vendors.
Business After Hours
This month’s Business After Hours will be held from 5:30 -7 p.m., today, July 9, at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way in North Port.
This event is open to all chamber members and to the public. Non-chamber businesses are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and to see if a chamber membership can help your business.
Food, drinks and door prizes will be provided.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The chamber will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Jessica Patraw, Independent Aflac Agent, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Common Grounds Hall, 12737 Tamiami Trail in North Port.
Join us in welcoming Jessica Patraw to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the city of North Port and see what types of products and services she has available for you. Food, beverages and a door prize drawing will be provided. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
Lunch & Learn Workshop
Your website serves as an online storefront for your business. Matt Dill, Stellar Web Production, will show how to create a clean, professional looking site that encourages visitors to stay and explore what your business has to offer.
Matt will also show how to implement some of the tools presented by Google last month. Once your site is complete it will need to be updated with new information and photos from time to time.
The workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 in the Community Room on the second floor at Sarasota Memorial Health Care, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Millennium Physician Group. Sandwiches prepared by Firehouse Subs.
To register for the Lunch & Learn Workshop, visit the event page on the chamber’s website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Job & Career Fair
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
The Job & Career Fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities. Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants. The cost to reserve an 8-foot table and two chairs is $25 per table for chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The registration rate is $90 per player or $360 per team. Various sponsorships opportunities are available that provide great exposure for your business or organization.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the most marketed and promoted chamber event of the year. Registration includes: Green fees, golf cart, range balls, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, food and drinks during play, contests, raffle prizes, goodie bags and much more.
The golf tournament will host a hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, most accurate drive contest, in the circle contest and “hit it on the green” contest.
Summer “BILL”board Campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign. This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available.
I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Precise Painting, Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, AAA Auto Club Group, WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio, and Dream Vacations, Ed & Robin Rinkewich.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
