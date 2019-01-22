The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the 33rd annual Business & Community Expo, presented by Worksite, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
The theme of the 2019 Business & Community Expo is The Art of Business.
The Business & Community Expo is designed to allow our chamber members and local businesses/organizations to showcase their products and services to the community and to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses/organizations.
This is a great opportunity to promote your business and attract new clients and customers.
The expo will be held in conjunction with the city of North Port’s Arts on the Green on the same day, which will attract additional participants to attend the expo.
The chamber will be teaming up with the North Port Art Center to hold a Business & Community Expo Kick-Off Celebration inside its facility, located at 5950 Sam Shapos Way in North Port, which will allow chamber members and local businesses to learn about the details of the expo and to take advantage of early discounted registration, sponsorship and vendor booth opportunities.
Prior year Business & Community Expo sponsors and 2018-2019 Chamber Champions are invited to attend the Kick-Off Celebration as guest of the Chamber.
Other chamber members and community businesses are invited to attend at $20 per person, which includes heavy hor d’oeuvres and beverages — including beer and wine.
The Business & Community Expo, in conjunction with the city of North Port’s Arts on the Green, is a sold-out event every year that attracts more than 1,000 residents in North Port and our surrounding communities.
Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to promote and showcase your business/organization to the community.
Business & Economic Development Committee
The Business & Economic Development Committee will hold its monthly committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. today in the second floor community room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, located at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
Rich Suggs will provide a presentation to the Committee on the Partnership for Creative Economies, Inc. that is seeking to form in North Port and gain City Commission support.
This committee is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, water and coffee will be provided.
Government Relations Committee
The Government Relations Committee will hold its monthly committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 in the second floor community room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, located at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
This committee discusses legislative issues and topics that effect the city of North Port and Sarasota County. This committee is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, water and coffee will be provided.
New chamber members
The chamber would like to welcome Honest Air Conditioning of Venice as new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
