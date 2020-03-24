ESboatrampweb

Charlotte County commissioners decided Tuesday to keep boat ramps and parks open, including the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary park in Englewood, which South Gulf Cove boater Emilio Pandolfi uses.

 Sun photo by Steve Reilly

Charlotte County boat ramps and parks will remain open, commissioners decided Tuesday.

County commissioners had asked staff to close the ramps during a meeting Monday. However, by Tuesday, commissioners had "received a tremendous amount of public input and decided to leave the boat ramps and parks open," said county spokesman Brian Gleason.

"All other Charlotte County facilities will be closed to the public as of 5 p.m., March 24 until further notice. The closure includes all county government buildings, playgrounds, dog parks, sports courts and park amenities. Signs will be posted. The closures will be enforced under the county trespass ordinance."

Public beaches are already closed and will stay closed, county officials said, as are county pools, libraries and recreation centers.

County operations will continue. County services are available online, by mail and by phone.

