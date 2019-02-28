VENICE — Sarasota County and Charlotte County leaders meet today in Venice to go over some regional items, including Sunseeker Resort, the Atlanta Braves and an interchange study on Interstate 75.
Along with those topics, the two boards will discuss River Road and Winchester Boulevard improvements.
Those roadways are both receiving funds from various agencies and government entities for improvements.
The two groups will also hear about evacuation centers. Babcock Ranch is looking at building an evacuation center as it grows. North Port city officials have, in recent months, groused about Charlotte County residents who used North Port evacuation centers during Hurricane Irma.
Manasota Beach renourishment is also on the agenda for the meeting today.
The meeting takes place at 1 p.m. today in the Commission Chamber at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.