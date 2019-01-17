SARASOTA — For the last item of business in their meeting Wednesday, Sarasota County commissioners took up the matter of lingering litigation over two amendments to the Sarasota County Charter.
Shortly after 11 a.m., Commission Chairman Charles Hines announced the board would be going into an executive session with its attorneys and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to discuss legal strategies and possible settlement of two pending lawsuits in the circuit court involving Beach Road on Siesta Key.
As is customary when commissioners and their attorneys meet in an executive session to discuss litigation, Hines did not disclose what decisions were made or the nature of the discussion in the meeting.
The litigation at issue involves a May 2016 decision by county commissioners to vacate a portion of Beach Road.
Since that time, Siesta Key resident Mike Consentino has constantly appeared at county commission meetings imploring commissioners to reverse that decision.
Unsuccessful in that effort, he also filed a lawsuit against the county, arguing that the action by commissioners violated the county’s comprehensive plan.
Dennis and Wendy Madden, who sought the road vacation, intervened in that litigation, challenging Consentino’s legal action.
While those legal proceedings continued between the circuit and appellate courts, Consentino took another approach, successfully having two amendments to the county charter placed on the November 2018 general election ballot.
County voters approved both measures by an overwhelming margin.
One amendment specifically requires the county to reopen the vacated portion of Beach Road, while the other severely impacts county officials’ power regarding the disposal of public lands.
The second lawsuit, filed against the county after the November election by two other Siesta Key residents, challenges the constitutionality of the two amendments.
The county has responded in both lawsuits, challenging the amendments as both vague and an infringement upon the statutory authority of the county commission.
In December, and again Tuesday, that latter amendment haunted commissioners as they dealt with a petition to vacate a portion of Hardee Drive between Inverness Road and Jackson Road in the Venice Farms Subdivision.
The presence of that body of water, viewable from Hardee Drive, could possibly be construed under the charter amendments as a water vista, which is not defined, and prevent commissioners from vacating the county’s interest in the road.
As they did in December, commissioners again Tuesday postponed a decision on the road vacation petition until a resolution of the lawsuits is reached.
“We’re friendly to your proposal,” Commissioner Nancy Detert told the applicants seeking the Hardee Road vacation. “But we can’t give away county land,” referencing the ongoing litigation and the charter amendments.
Wednesday’s executive session came as a result of an encounter Hines had with Consentino in late December at which the latter suggested he had a proposed settlement to resolve the situation.
In a recent letter to the Siesta Sand publication, Consentino wrote that he was proposing to allow the Maddens and other petitioners to keep their “illegally obtained development rights” under the May 2016 decision and that the county would have to rebuild Beach Road as required by the charter amendment.
It is unknown at this time what position the county is taking regarding this proposal for settlement.
